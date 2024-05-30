4:10 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NAKODA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NAKODA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES LIMITED(541418) RECORD DATE 30.05.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.15 per Equity Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Fully Paid-up Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 30/05/2024 DR-642/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.25/- payable as Rs.6.25 on Application and Rs.18.75 on one or more subsequent Call(s) as determined by the Board. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.05.2024)