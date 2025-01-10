iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narendra Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

41.22
(2.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narendra Properties Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.16

7.16

7.16

7.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.24

28.7

24.4

26.85

Net Worth

37.4

35.86

31.56

34.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

4.84

2.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.4

35.86

36.4

36.46

Fixed Assets

0.24

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

30.33

32.59

36.26

35.44

Inventories

17.26

31.01

33.01

31.65

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.57

2.73

3.69

4.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.17

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-1.1

-0.38

-0.48

Cash

6.83

3.26

0.14

1.02

Total Assets

37.41

35.86

36.41

36.48

Narendra Prop. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Narendra Properties Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.