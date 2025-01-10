Narendra Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.16
7.16
7.16
7.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.24
28.7
24.4
26.85
Net Worth
37.4
35.86
31.56
34.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
4.84
2.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.4
35.86
36.4
36.46
Fixed Assets
0.24
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
30.33
32.59
36.26
35.44
Inventories
17.26
31.01
33.01
31.65
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.57
2.73
3.69
4.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.17
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-1.1
-0.38
-0.48
Cash
6.83
3.26
0.14
1.02
Total Assets
37.41
35.86
36.41
36.48
