Narendra Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.39
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.36

2.75

5.09

4.89

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.41

-0.41

-0.39

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.16

-3.36

-5.72

-5.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.93

-1.01

-1.03

-0.91

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-1.23

0

-0.31

-0.34

Other income

12.97

0

0.38

0.92

Profit before tax

10.77

-1.03

-0.99

-0.35

Taxes

-1.83

0

0.02

0.02

Tax rate

-17.05

-0.24

-2.59

-7.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.94

-1.03

-0.96

-0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.94

-1.03

-0.96

-0.32

yoy growth (%)

-963.52

6.79

194.74

-203.49

NPM

0

0

0

0

