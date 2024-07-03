Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹41.27
Prev. Close₹41.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹69.33
52 Week's Low₹37.07
Book Value₹53.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield2.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.16
7.16
7.16
7.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.24
28.7
24.4
26.85
Net Worth
37.4
35.86
31.56
34.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.36
2.75
5.09
4.89
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.41
-0.41
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.77
-1.03
-0.99
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.83
0
0.02
0.02
Working capital
-0.27
8.51
5.61
-2.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-7.77
-1.77
13.43
22.81
EBIT growth
-1,257.78
52.54
4,549.75
-103.91
Net profit growth
-963.52
6.79
194.74
-203.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Chirag N Maher
Non Executive Director
Narendra Sakariya
Non Executive Director
Nishank Sakariya
Non Executive Director
Narendra C Maher
Chairman
Mahendra K Maher
Independent Director
Kavita Patel
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Lunawath
Independent Director
Aravind Kumar Ayush Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khadija Shabbir Bharmal
Reports by Narendra Properties Ltd
Summary
Narendra Properties Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company is a leading Chennai-based Real Estate company. It is engaged in the business of commercial and residential property development as well as civil construction for over 40 years, and has developed over 2.5 million sq.ft area. The Company has built more than 3 million square feet of residential and commercial projects all across Chennai.The Company purchases and develops large tracts of land into residential houses, complexes and flats. It also undertakes construction of commercial complexes on a selective basis. The operations of the Company are presently confined to localities in and around Chennai and its suburbs. The Companys projects included NPL Anjli, NPL Redmond Square, NPL Mangalram, NPL Agastya, Akash Ganga, Vandans Towers, Dev Darshan, NPL Devi and NPL Manor.In 2010, the Company completed its residential project, NPL Redmond Square at Sholinganallur, which owns lands at Kelambakkam and Sholinganallur for promoting residential / commercial projects. In 2019, it completed construction of multi-storied residential luxury apartments at Woods road abutting Mount Road and General Patters road named Grand Melody in the year 2019. In 2023, the Company completed NPL Devi, NPL Mangalram, NPL Paras, NPL Anjli, NPL Agastya, NPL Pushpanjali, NPL Manor and Narendra Maher residential projects.
The Narendra Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narendra Properties Ltd is ₹28.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narendra Properties Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narendra Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narendra Properties Ltd is ₹37.07 and ₹69.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narendra Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.13%, 3 Years at 24.76%, 1 Year at -22.73%, 6 Month at -2.73%, 3 Month at -6.20% and 1 Month at -3.26%.
