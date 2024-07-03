iifl-logo-icon 1
Narendra Properties Ltd Share Price

39.5
(-4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.27
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High69.33
  • Prev. Close41.27
  • Day's Low39.5
  • 52 Wk Low 37.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.08
  • Div. Yield2.44
Narendra Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Narendra Properties Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Narendra Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Narendra Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.18%

Non-Promoter- 29.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Narendra Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.16

7.16

7.16

7.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.24

28.7

24.4

26.85

Net Worth

37.4

35.86

31.56

34.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.36

2.75

5.09

4.89

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.41

-0.41

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.77

-1.03

-0.99

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.83

0

0.02

0.02

Working capital

-0.27

8.51

5.61

-2.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-7.77

-1.77

13.43

22.81

EBIT growth

-1,257.78

52.54

4,549.75

-103.91

Net profit growth

-963.52

6.79

194.74

-203.49

No Record Found

Narendra Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Narendra Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Chirag N Maher

Non Executive Director

Narendra Sakariya

Non Executive Director

Nishank Sakariya

Non Executive Director

Narendra C Maher

Chairman

Mahendra K Maher

Independent Director

Kavita Patel

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Lunawath

Independent Director

Aravind Kumar Ayush Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khadija Shabbir Bharmal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narendra Properties Ltd

Summary

Narendra Properties Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company is a leading Chennai-based Real Estate company. It is engaged in the business of commercial and residential property development as well as civil construction for over 40 years, and has developed over 2.5 million sq.ft area. The Company has built more than 3 million square feet of residential and commercial projects all across Chennai.The Company purchases and develops large tracts of land into residential houses, complexes and flats. It also undertakes construction of commercial complexes on a selective basis. The operations of the Company are presently confined to localities in and around Chennai and its suburbs. The Companys projects included NPL Anjli, NPL Redmond Square, NPL Mangalram, NPL Agastya, Akash Ganga, Vandans Towers, Dev Darshan, NPL Devi and NPL Manor.In 2010, the Company completed its residential project, NPL Redmond Square at Sholinganallur, which owns lands at Kelambakkam and Sholinganallur for promoting residential / commercial projects. In 2019, it completed construction of multi-storied residential luxury apartments at Woods road abutting Mount Road and General Patters road named Grand Melody in the year 2019. In 2023, the Company completed NPL Devi, NPL Mangalram, NPL Paras, NPL Anjli, NPL Agastya, NPL Pushpanjali, NPL Manor and Narendra Maher residential projects.
Company FAQs

What is the Narendra Properties Ltd share price today?

The Narendra Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narendra Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narendra Properties Ltd is ₹28.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narendra Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narendra Properties Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narendra Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narendra Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narendra Properties Ltd is ₹37.07 and ₹69.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narendra Properties Ltd?

Narendra Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.13%, 3 Years at 24.76%, 1 Year at -22.73%, 6 Month at -2.73%, 3 Month at -6.20% and 1 Month at -3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narendra Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narendra Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.81 %

