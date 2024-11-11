Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 and matters incidental thereto. The meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e., MONDAY, the 11TH NOVEMBER 2024, to approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 and matters incidental thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and the Limited Audit review report rendered by the Statutory auditors (b) Re-appointment of Managing Director and fixing the remuneration payable to the Managing Director (c) determination of the Directors retiring by rotation at the ensuing 29th AGM. (d) the date time and venue for the 29th AGM The Board of Directors of our Company have, at their meeting held on 1ST AUGUST 2024, approved / taken on record the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30TH JUNE 2024 was considered and approved. 2. Re-appointment Mr CHIRAG N MAHER (DIN: 00078373) as the Managing Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from 09.08.2024 to 08.08.2029. 3. Approval of the Notice convening the 29th AGM to be held on SATURDAY, the 28th September 2024. The Board of Directors have appointed M/s. Sneha Jain & Associates, Practising Company Secretary as the Scrutiniser for the Electronic Voting to be held in connection with the 29th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 23.5.2024 to approve Audited Financial Results Directors report along with reports to be annexed thereto and to recommend Final Dividend FYE 31.3.2024 Audited Financial Results FYE 31.3.2024 1.Board approved Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. 2.Board approved Final Dividend @ Re.1 (i.e., 10%) per Equir ty shares of Rs.10 each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the resignation submitted by the Non-Independent (Promoter) Director Mrs Preethi S Maher and consider acceptance of her resignation from the Board effective from 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Independent Directors who shall be vacating office effective from 31st March 2024 pursuant to completion of the 2nd Term Tenure. 3. To consider appointment of Chairman of the Board of Directors pursuant to vacation of office of Chairman by the present Chairman Mr Babubhai P Patel with effect from 31st March 2024 pursuant to expiry of his term of office as Independent Director. 4. To review the requirements of various Committees and restructure the Committees pursuant to the impending vacation of office by Independent Directors. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair & Independent Directors. AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Vacation of Office of Independent Directors on completion of their term of office and resignation of Director with effect from 31.3.2024 and Appointment of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Changes in the composition of Committees of BoD Changes in the composition of various committees of the BoD and information to be hosted in the website (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024) With reference to your email of 23.09.2024 and the corporate announcement submitted by our company on 29-Mar-2024 01:12:01 PM, we herewith submit the letter stating the outcome of the meeting (submitted during the corporate announcement dated 29.03.2024) and the letter of resignation of Mrs. Preethi S Maher, Director (Non Independent) as sought under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/ /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)

