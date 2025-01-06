Narendra Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.77
-1.03
-0.99
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.83
0
0.02
0.02
Working capital
-0.27
8.51
5.61
-2.02
Other operating items
Operating
8.65
7.45
4.61
-2.37
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.19
0
0.02
Free cash flow
8.66
7.26
4.61
-2.35
Equity raised
35.81
38.8
41.65
42.49
Investing
0
0
-1.17
-0.09
Financing
13.36
15.1
4.19
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.84
61.16
49.29
40.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.