Narendra Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.5
(-4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Narendra Prop. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.77

-1.03

-0.99

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.83

0

0.02

0.02

Working capital

-0.27

8.51

5.61

-2.02

Other operating items

Operating

8.65

7.45

4.61

-2.37

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.19

0

0.02

Free cash flow

8.66

7.26

4.61

-2.35

Equity raised

35.81

38.8

41.65

42.49

Investing

0

0

-1.17

-0.09

Financing

13.36

15.1

4.19

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.84

61.16

49.29

40.05

