Narendra Properties Ltd Summary

Narendra Properties Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company is a leading Chennai-based Real Estate company. It is engaged in the business of commercial and residential property development as well as civil construction for over 40 years, and has developed over 2.5 million sq.ft area. The Company has built more than 3 million square feet of residential and commercial projects all across Chennai.The Company purchases and develops large tracts of land into residential houses, complexes and flats. It also undertakes construction of commercial complexes on a selective basis. The operations of the Company are presently confined to localities in and around Chennai and its suburbs. The Companys projects included NPL Anjli, NPL Redmond Square, NPL Mangalram, NPL Agastya, Akash Ganga, Vandans Towers, Dev Darshan, NPL Devi and NPL Manor.In 2010, the Company completed its residential project, NPL Redmond Square at Sholinganallur, which owns lands at Kelambakkam and Sholinganallur for promoting residential / commercial projects. In 2019, it completed construction of multi-storied residential luxury apartments at Woods road abutting Mount Road and General Patters road named Grand Melody in the year 2019. In 2023, the Company completed NPL Devi, NPL Mangalram, NPL Paras, NPL Anjli, NPL Agastya, NPL Pushpanjali, NPL Manor and Narendra Maher residential projects.