|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|The Board approved the Audited Financial Results FYE 31.3.2023 and proposed a Final Dividend of Rs.1 @ 10% of the paid up value of Rs 10 each FYE 31.3.2023
