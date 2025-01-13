Narmada Gelatines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
6.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.89
87.84
139.16
132.75
Net Worth
108.94
93.89
145.21
138.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.32
4.32
5.87
6.78
Total Liabilities
113.26
98.21
151.08
145.58
Fixed Assets
27.4
27.66
27.36
29.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.6
4.04
48.29
50.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
54.11
57.32
55.39
53.48
Inventories
46.5
46.83
49.78
40.69
Inventory Days
110.13
Sundry Debtors
21.91
19.46
15.58
17.87
Debtor Days
48.36
Other Current Assets
6.02
9.42
8.88
14.2
Sundry Creditors
-14.42
-13.01
-15.25
-15.32
Creditor Days
41.46
Other Current Liabilities
-5.9
-5.38
-3.6
-3.96
Cash
22.15
9.18
20.04
12.3
Total Assets
113.26
98.2
151.08
145.57
