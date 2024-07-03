SectorChemicals
Open₹386.05
Prev. Close₹386.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.14
Day's High₹393.5
Day's Low₹378
52 Week's High₹454.95
52 Week's Low₹320
Book Value₹183.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)231.7
P/E15.04
EPS25.72
Divi. Yield2.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
6.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.89
87.84
139.16
132.75
Net Worth
108.94
93.89
145.21
138.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.85
134.25
117.61
112.75
yoy growth (%)
0.44
14.14
4.3
-14.24
Raw materials
-89.7
-75.68
-74.69
-72.62
As % of sales
66.52
56.37
63.5
64.41
Employee costs
-11.49
-11.45
-9.95
-10.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.4
17.83
8.49
8.32
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.37
-1.15
-1.14
Tax paid
-2.94
-4.95
-0.46
-2.21
Working capital
5.73
-2.34
-7.09
0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.44
14.14
4.3
-14.24
Op profit growth
-46.58
167.23
43.31
-66.62
EBIT growth
-36.83
114.63
1.79
-34.95
Net profit growth
-34.33
60.26
31.62
-26.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAILASAM KRISHNAMOORTHY
Managing Director
ASHOK KUMAR KAPUR
Independent Director
Manimegalai Thangamani
Independent Director
Balasubramanian Vijayadurai
Vice Chairman
Maheshwaran Sankaralingam
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sankaralingam Annamalai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MAHIMA PATKAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Narmada Gelatines Ltd
Summary
Narmada Gelatines Ltd., formerly known as Shaw Wallace Gelatines was incorporated on 13 Jan.61 as Leiner-Knit Gelatin Company Pvt. Ltd. In 1978, the Original Promoters, P Leiner & Sons fully divested in favour of Shah Wallace & Company. In 1979, the name of the Company was changed to Shaw Wallace Gelatines Limited, and in the year 2002, the Company was renamed as Narmada Gelatines Limited. The company manufactures Gelatine, Ossein, Di-Calcium Phosphate and Bone Meal. It has manufacturing facility located at Jabalpur (M.P.). Gelatine is basically a protein derivative of collagen, with a wide variety of end users. It is mostly used in the pharmaceutical, food and photographic industries.The company came out with an issue of PCDs in Dec.94 to part-finance the expansion of existing capacity of production of gelatine from 1500 tpa to 2000 tpa. In 1994-95, the company made a breakthrough in exports of gelatine of pharmaceutical grade to developed countries, and edible grade to Japan and the Netherlands. Crushed bones of different sizes are washed, de-greased and processed for de-mineralisation. In de-mineralisation, the bones are treated with chilled dilute mineral acid in wooden vats to remove calcium phosphate from the bone pieces. This results in soft bones which are called ossein. After acid-free wash, this goes through alkaline treatment to remove unwanted proteins, fats and sugars, improving the purity of the collagen. The resultant product after refining is gelatine.Company
Read More
The Narmada Gelatines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹383 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is ₹231.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is 15.04 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Gelatines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is ₹320 and ₹454.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narmada Gelatines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.01%, 3 Years at 27.07%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -2.21%, 3 Month at 1.42% and 1 Month at 5.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.