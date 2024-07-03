iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Gelatines Ltd Share Price

383
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

  • Open386.05
  • Day's High393.5
  • 52 Wk High454.95
  • Prev. Close386.9
  • Day's Low378
  • 52 Wk Low 320
  • Turnover (lac)25.14
  • P/E15.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value183.02
  • EPS25.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)231.7
  • Div. Yield2.58
Narmada Gelatines Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

Narmada Gelatines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Narmada Gelatines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Narmada Gelatines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

6.05

6.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.89

87.84

139.16

132.75

Net Worth

108.94

93.89

145.21

138.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.85

134.25

117.61

112.75

yoy growth (%)

0.44

14.14

4.3

-14.24

Raw materials

-89.7

-75.68

-74.69

-72.62

As % of sales

66.52

56.37

63.5

64.41

Employee costs

-11.49

-11.45

-9.95

-10.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.4

17.83

8.49

8.32

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.37

-1.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-2.94

-4.95

-0.46

-2.21

Working capital

5.73

-2.34

-7.09

0.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.44

14.14

4.3

-14.24

Op profit growth

-46.58

167.23

43.31

-66.62

EBIT growth

-36.83

114.63

1.79

-34.95

Net profit growth

-34.33

60.26

31.62

-26.32

Narmada Gelatines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Narmada Gelatines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAILASAM KRISHNAMOORTHY

Managing Director

ASHOK KUMAR KAPUR

Independent Director

Manimegalai Thangamani

Independent Director

Balasubramanian Vijayadurai

Vice Chairman

Maheshwaran Sankaralingam

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sankaralingam Annamalai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MAHIMA PATKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narmada Gelatines Ltd

Summary

Narmada Gelatines Ltd., formerly known as Shaw Wallace Gelatines was incorporated on 13 Jan.61 as Leiner-Knit Gelatin Company Pvt. Ltd. In 1978, the Original Promoters, P Leiner & Sons fully divested in favour of Shah Wallace & Company. In 1979, the name of the Company was changed to Shaw Wallace Gelatines Limited, and in the year 2002, the Company was renamed as Narmada Gelatines Limited. The company manufactures Gelatine, Ossein, Di-Calcium Phosphate and Bone Meal. It has manufacturing facility located at Jabalpur (M.P.). Gelatine is basically a protein derivative of collagen, with a wide variety of end users. It is mostly used in the pharmaceutical, food and photographic industries.The company came out with an issue of PCDs in Dec.94 to part-finance the expansion of existing capacity of production of gelatine from 1500 tpa to 2000 tpa. In 1994-95, the company made a breakthrough in exports of gelatine of pharmaceutical grade to developed countries, and edible grade to Japan and the Netherlands. Crushed bones of different sizes are washed, de-greased and processed for de-mineralisation. In de-mineralisation, the bones are treated with chilled dilute mineral acid in wooden vats to remove calcium phosphate from the bone pieces. This results in soft bones which are called ossein. After acid-free wash, this goes through alkaline treatment to remove unwanted proteins, fats and sugars, improving the purity of the collagen. The resultant product after refining is gelatine.Company
Company FAQs

What is the Narmada Gelatines Ltd share price today?

The Narmada Gelatines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹383 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is ₹231.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is 15.04 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Gelatines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is ₹320 and ₹454.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narmada Gelatines Ltd?

Narmada Gelatines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.01%, 3 Years at 27.07%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -2.21%, 3 Month at 1.42% and 1 Month at 5.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narmada Gelatines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narmada Gelatines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 24.99 %

