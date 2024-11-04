|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on 04th December, 2024, approved the investment of Surplus funds of the company as company has purchased 10,03, 000 Equity shares @ 408.8637 of INDIA GELATINE & CHEMICALS LTD. which is approx 14% of the issued and paid up capital of that company. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|NARMADA GELATINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NARMADA GELATINES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve-Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sept, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|NARMADA GELATINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited standalone Financial Results, for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 together with Limited Review Report. Appointment of Company Secretary - Ms. Mahima Patkar (ACS No. 72544) has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 07th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|NARMADA GELATINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 21st day of May, 2024, inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1 Audited Financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2024: 2. Dividend on Equity Shares 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|NARMADA GELATINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited standalone Financial Results, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
