|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.85
134.25
117.61
112.75
yoy growth (%)
0.44
14.14
4.3
-14.24
Raw materials
-89.7
-75.68
-74.69
-72.62
As % of sales
66.52
56.37
63.5
64.41
Employee costs
-11.49
-11.45
-9.95
-10.06
As % of sales
8.52
8.53
8.46
8.92
Other costs
-26.1
-32.97
-27.67
-26.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.35
24.55
23.53
23.39
Operating profit
7.55
14.13
5.28
3.69
OPM
5.59
10.52
4.49
3.27
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.37
-1.15
-1.14
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.48
-0.03
-0.06
Other income
5.5
5.55
4.39
5.84
Profit before tax
11.4
17.83
8.49
8.32
Taxes
-2.94
-4.95
-0.46
-2.21
Tax rate
-25.84
-27.79
-5.43
-26.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.45
12.88
8.03
6.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.45
12.88
8.03
6.1
yoy growth (%)
-34.33
60.26
31.62
-26.32
NPM
6.27
9.59
6.83
5.41
