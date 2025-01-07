iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Gelatines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

373
(-1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.85

134.25

117.61

112.75

yoy growth (%)

0.44

14.14

4.3

-14.24

Raw materials

-89.7

-75.68

-74.69

-72.62

As % of sales

66.52

56.37

63.5

64.41

Employee costs

-11.49

-11.45

-9.95

-10.06

As % of sales

8.52

8.53

8.46

8.92

Other costs

-26.1

-32.97

-27.67

-26.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.35

24.55

23.53

23.39

Operating profit

7.55

14.13

5.28

3.69

OPM

5.59

10.52

4.49

3.27

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.37

-1.15

-1.14

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.48

-0.03

-0.06

Other income

5.5

5.55

4.39

5.84

Profit before tax

11.4

17.83

8.49

8.32

Taxes

-2.94

-4.95

-0.46

-2.21

Tax rate

-25.84

-27.79

-5.43

-26.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.45

12.88

8.03

6.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.45

12.88

8.03

6.1

yoy growth (%)

-34.33

60.26

31.62

-26.32

NPM

6.27

9.59

6.83

5.41

