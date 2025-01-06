Narmada Gelatines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.4
17.83
8.49
8.32
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.37
-1.15
-1.14
Tax paid
-2.94
-4.95
-0.46
-2.21
Working capital
5.73
-2.34
-7.09
0.82
Other operating items
Operating
12.7
9.16
-0.21
5.77
Capital expenditure
5.25
0.79
4.7
-32.89
Free cash flow
17.95
9.95
4.48
-27.11
Equity raised
254.64
235.2
224.59
212.21
Investing
-14.2
12.03
7.75
10.72
Financing
-0.44
0.44
0
-1.52
Dividends paid
0
0
2.41
2.41
Net in cash
257.95
257.63
239.24
196.72
