Narmada Gelatines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

383
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Narmada Gelatine FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.4

17.83

8.49

8.32

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.37

-1.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-2.94

-4.95

-0.46

-2.21

Working capital

5.73

-2.34

-7.09

0.82

Other operating items

Operating

12.7

9.16

-0.21

5.77

Capital expenditure

5.25

0.79

4.7

-32.89

Free cash flow

17.95

9.95

4.48

-27.11

Equity raised

254.64

235.2

224.59

212.21

Investing

-14.2

12.03

7.75

10.72

Financing

-0.44

0.44

0

-1.52

Dividends paid

0

0

2.41

2.41

Net in cash

257.95

257.63

239.24

196.72

