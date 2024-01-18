|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|10
|100
|Final
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 21st day of May, 2024, inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. Dividend on Equity Shares
