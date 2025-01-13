Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.28
-1.31
-1.32
Net Worth
2.33
2.34
2.31
2.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0.61
0.43
0.43
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.94
2.77
2.74
2.65
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.35
0.27
0.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0.61
0.59
0.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.87
1.52
1.6
1.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.38
1.11
4.07
3.65
Debtor Days
362.81
Other Current Assets
1
1.02
1.01
0.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.55
-3.38
-2.99
Creditor Days
297.21
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.1
-0.12
Cash
-0.03
0.3
0.27
0.23
Total Assets
2.95
2.78
2.73
2.67
