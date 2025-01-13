iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

102.1
(2.10%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

3.62

3.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.28

-1.31

-1.32

Net Worth

2.33

2.34

2.31

2.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0.61

0.43

0.43

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.94

2.77

2.74

2.65

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.35

0.27

0.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.65

0.61

0.59

0.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.87

1.52

1.6

1.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.38

1.11

4.07

3.65

Debtor Days

362.81

Other Current Assets

1

1.02

1.01

0.78

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

-0.55

-3.38

-2.99

Creditor Days

297.21

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.1

-0.12

Cash

-0.03

0.3

0.27

0.23

Total Assets

2.95

2.78

2.73

2.67

