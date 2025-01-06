iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd

Narmada Macplast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0.16

0.05

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.2

-0.43

0.26

0.91

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

-0.44

0.39

0.93

Capital expenditure

0

0.04

0

0

Free cash flow

0.18

-0.4

0.4

0.93

Equity raised

-2.64

-2.74

-3

-3.1

Investing

0.01

0.08

0.03

0.02

Financing

0.5

0.15

0

0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.93

-2.91

-2.57

-1.55

