Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0.16
0.05
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.2
-0.43
0.26
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
0.18
-0.44
0.39
0.93
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
0.18
-0.4
0.4
0.93
Equity raised
-2.64
-2.74
-3
-3.1
Investing
0.01
0.08
0.03
0.02
Financing
0.5
0.15
0
0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.93
-2.91
-2.57
-1.55
No Record Found
