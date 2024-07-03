Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹96.55
Prev. Close₹98.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹39
Day's High₹96.55
Day's Low₹96.55
52 Week's High₹115.55
52 Week's Low₹9.5
Book Value₹7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.98
P/E246.25
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.28
-1.31
-1.32
Net Worth
2.33
2.34
2.31
2.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.67
3.97
5.94
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-7.58
-33.19
1,498.39
2,270.16
Raw materials
-3.43
-3.46
-5.16
-0.14
As % of sales
93.6
87.24
86.76
37.86
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0.16
0.05
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.2
-0.43
0.26
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.58
-33.19
1,498.39
2,270.16
Op profit growth
-113
-108.85
226.96
-121.71
EBIT growth
90.42
-94.15
195.08
-23.82
Net profit growth
-69.08
-98.54
237.42
-41.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vrajlal Vaghasia
Whole-time Director
Jitenkumar Vaghasia
Independent Director
Kantibhai Devani
Independent Director
Girish Balda
Non Executive Director
Daxaben Jitenkumar Vaghasia
Non Executive Director
Nikunj Bhavsar
Independent Director
Vinesh Laljibhai Babaria
Company Secretary
Swati Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd
Summary
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Limited was incorporated on June 09, 1992. The Company is engaged in business of drip irrigation system.
Read More
The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹34.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is 246.25 and 14.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹115.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.37%, 3 Years at 72.47%, 1 Year at 646.21%, 6 Month at 393.73%, 3 Month at 147.24% and 1 Month at 12.40%.
