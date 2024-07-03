iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Share Price

96.55
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

  • Open96.55
  • Day's High96.55
  • 52 Wk High115.55
  • Prev. Close98.5
  • Day's Low96.55
  • 52 Wk Low 9.5
  • Turnover (lac)39
  • P/E246.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

96.55

Prev. Close

98.5

Turnover(Lac.)

39

Day's High

96.55

Day's Low

96.55

52 Week's High

115.55

52 Week's Low

9.5

Book Value

7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.98

P/E

246.25

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.34%

Non-Promoter- 1.35%

Institutions: 1.34%

Non-Institutions: 86.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

3.62

3.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.28

-1.31

-1.32

Net Worth

2.33

2.34

2.31

2.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.67

3.97

5.94

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-7.58

-33.19

1,498.39

2,270.16

Raw materials

-3.43

-3.46

-5.16

-0.14

As % of sales

93.6

87.24

86.76

37.86

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0.16

0.05

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.2

-0.43

0.26

0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.58

-33.19

1,498.39

2,270.16

Op profit growth

-113

-108.85

226.96

-121.71

EBIT growth

90.42

-94.15

195.08

-23.82

Net profit growth

-69.08

-98.54

237.42

-41.36

No Record Found

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vrajlal Vaghasia

Whole-time Director

Jitenkumar Vaghasia

Independent Director

Kantibhai Devani

Independent Director

Girish Balda

Non Executive Director

Daxaben Jitenkumar Vaghasia

Non Executive Director

Nikunj Bhavsar

Independent Director

Vinesh Laljibhai Babaria

Company Secretary

Swati Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd

Summary

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Limited was incorporated on June 09, 1992. The Company is engaged in business of drip irrigation system.
Company FAQs

What is the Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd share price today?

The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹34.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is 246.25 and 14.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹115.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.37%, 3 Years at 72.47%, 1 Year at 646.21%, 6 Month at 393.73%, 3 Month at 147.24% and 1 Month at 12.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.34 %
Institutions - 1.34 %
Public - 86.31 %

