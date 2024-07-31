EGM 31/08/2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 31st July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) We are hereby inform that extra ordinary general meeting of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation systems Ltd was held on 31st August, 2024 for approval of sale of land of the company at santej, gujarat to the directors of the company. Read less.. We are hereby inform that extra ordinary general meeting of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation systems Ltd was held on 31st August, 2024 for approval of sale of land of the company at santej, gujarat to the directors of company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) We herewith submit copy of scrutinizer report and E-voting results for the EGM held on 31st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)