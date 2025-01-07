iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.67

3.97

5.94

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-7.58

-33.19

1,498.39

2,270.16

Raw materials

-3.43

-3.46

-5.16

-0.14

As % of sales

93.6

87.24

86.76

37.86

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales

2.43

1.97

1.63

19.2

Other costs

-0.14

-0.44

-0.52

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.91

11.13

8.86

29.57

Operating profit

0

-0.01

0.16

0.04

OPM

0.05

-0.36

2.73

13.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.01

-4.53

Other income

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

0

0

0.16

0.05

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-81.67

-24.93

-5.71

-22.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.15

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.15

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-69.08

-98.54

237.42

-41.36

NPM

0.01

0.05

2.6

12.36

