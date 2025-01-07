Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.67
3.97
5.94
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-7.58
-33.19
1,498.39
2,270.16
Raw materials
-3.43
-3.46
-5.16
-0.14
As % of sales
93.6
87.24
86.76
37.86
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales
2.43
1.97
1.63
19.2
Other costs
-0.14
-0.44
-0.52
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.91
11.13
8.86
29.57
Operating profit
0
-0.01
0.16
0.04
OPM
0.05
-0.36
2.73
13.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.01
-4.53
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
0
0
0.16
0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-81.67
-24.93
-5.71
-22.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.15
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.15
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-69.08
-98.54
237.42
-41.36
NPM
0.01
0.05
2.6
12.36
