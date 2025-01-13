Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board meeting to change RTA

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 14.11.2024

Board Meeting 12 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on September 30 2024 approval of unaudited result for the quarter ended on 30th september, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Board meeting scheduled on 04/09/2024, inter alia, to fix day, date, time and venue of 32nd AGM and approve notice and Director report of 32nd AGM. Outcome of Board meeting held on 04th sept 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 17th Aug, 2024 to consider, discuss and appointment of Secretarial Auditor.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. To consider and approve the un audited financial results along with limited review report for the qrt ended as on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Sale of Land of the Company of 11111.35 sq mtr. at santej to the Director of the Company (1) Vrajlal Vaghasia (2) Jiten Vrajlal Vaghasia. The Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the said matter. Outcome of Board meeting held on 31st July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 8 May 2024

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and as per the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed up to forty-eight hours after the announcement of the standalone financial results for the quarter ended (reviewed)/ financial year ended (audited) on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Result for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024