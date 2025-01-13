iifl-logo-icon 1
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd Board Meeting

115.75
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Narmada Macplast CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting4 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board meeting to change RTA
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 14.11.2024
Board Meeting12 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on September 30 2024 approval of unaudited result for the quarter ended on 30th september, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Appointment of Statutory Auditor
Board Meeting4 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Board meeting scheduled on 04/09/2024, inter alia, to fix day, date, time and venue of 32nd AGM and approve notice and Director report of 32nd AGM. Outcome of Board meeting held on 04th sept 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 17th Aug, 2024 to consider, discuss and appointment of Secretarial Auditor.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. To consider and approve the un audited financial results along with limited review report for the qrt ended as on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202427 Jul 2024
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Sale of Land of the Company of 11111.35 sq mtr. at santej to the Director of the Company (1) Vrajlal Vaghasia (2) Jiten Vrajlal Vaghasia. The Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the said matter. Outcome of Board meeting held on 31st July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20248 May 2024
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and as per the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed up to forty-eight hours after the announcement of the standalone financial results for the quarter ended (reviewed)/ financial year ended (audited) on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Result for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and as per the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the designated persons has been closed up to forty-eight hours after the announcement of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. With refer to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held today i.e. February 13, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023: We are attaching the following documents in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, (i) Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (ii) Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Dharit Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the above results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

