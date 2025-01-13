National Standard (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.14
224.4
216.15
191.54
Net Worth
259.14
244.4
236.15
211.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
259.14
244.4
236.15
211.54
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
3.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.25
0.13
2.42
Networking Capital
257.86
243.09
204.52
197.93
Inventories
1.62
3.29
5.67
14.07
Inventory Days
304.63
Sundry Debtors
1.1
1.1
16.51
3.51
Debtor Days
75.99
Other Current Assets
263.59
247.75
191.96
196.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.69
-1.76
-1.58
-1.54
Creditor Days
33.34
Other Current Liabilities
-6.76
-7.29
-8.04
-14.19
Cash
1.02
1.04
31.48
7.74
Total Assets
259.14
244.4
236.16
211.53
