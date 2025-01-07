Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.85
5.38
35.48
111.33
yoy growth (%)
212.88
-84.81
-68.12
-39.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-1.63
-3.25
As % of sales
0.35
1.26
4.61
2.92
Other costs
-15.1
-6.13
-23.53
-48.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.6
113.81
66.32
43.82
Operating profit
1.69
-0.81
10.31
59.28
OPM
10.04
-15.08
29.05
53.24
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.22
-0.02
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.13
-5.36
-10.73
Other income
14.5
9.46
12.26
23.2
Profit before tax
15.75
8.28
17.18
71.67
Taxes
-4.69
-1.76
-6.06
-30.25
Tax rate
-29.82
-21.26
-35.29
-42.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.05
6.52
11.12
41.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.05
6.52
11.12
41.41
yoy growth (%)
69.37
-41.33
-73.14
-31.81
NPM
65.56
121.11
31.34
37.2
