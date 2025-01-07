iifl-logo-icon 1
National Standard (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,220
(-1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.85

5.38

35.48

111.33

yoy growth (%)

212.88

-84.81

-68.12

-39.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-1.63

-3.25

As % of sales

0.35

1.26

4.61

2.92

Other costs

-15.1

-6.13

-23.53

-48.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.6

113.81

66.32

43.82

Operating profit

1.69

-0.81

10.31

59.28

OPM

10.04

-15.08

29.05

53.24

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.22

-0.02

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.13

-5.36

-10.73

Other income

14.5

9.46

12.26

23.2

Profit before tax

15.75

8.28

17.18

71.67

Taxes

-4.69

-1.76

-6.06

-30.25

Tax rate

-29.82

-21.26

-35.29

-42.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.05

6.52

11.12

41.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.05

6.52

11.12

41.41

yoy growth (%)

69.37

-41.33

-73.14

-31.81

NPM

65.56

121.11

31.34

37.2

