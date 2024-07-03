iifl-logo-icon 1
National Standard (India) Ltd Share Price

4,260
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,262.95
  • Day's High4,383.3
  • 52 Wk High6,974
  • Prev. Close4,324.7
  • Day's Low4,260
  • 52 Wk Low 4,010
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.29
  • EPS8.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,520
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

National Standard (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4,262.95

Prev. Close

4,324.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

4,383.3

Day's Low

4,260

52 Week's High

6,974

52 Week's Low

4,010

Book Value

133.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,520

P/E

0

EPS

8.29

Divi. Yield

0

National Standard (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

National Standard (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Standard (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Standard (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.14

224.4

216.15

191.54

Net Worth

259.14

244.4

236.15

211.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.85

5.38

35.48

111.33

yoy growth (%)

212.88

-84.81

-68.12

-39.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-1.63

-3.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.75

8.28

17.18

71.67

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.22

-0.02

-0.08

Tax paid

-4.69

-1.76

-6.06

-30.25

Working capital

10.53

4.15

-69.4

1.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

212.88

-84.81

-68.12

-39.53

Op profit growth

-308.4

-107.88

-82.6

-33.57

EBIT growth

89.55

-62.66

-72.63

-25.45

Net profit growth

69.37

-41.33

-73.14

-31.81

No Record Found

National Standard (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Standard (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Smita Ghag

Independent Director

Bhushan Shah

Independent Director

Prakash Lavji Vaghela

Director

K L Arimpur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MADHUR MITTAL

Independent Director

Vinod Panalal Shah

Independent Director

Ritika Bhalla

Director

Ravi Dodhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Standard (India) Ltd

Summary

National Standard (India) Limited (Formerly known National-Standard Duncan Limited) was incorporated on August 20, 1962. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Development. Prior to this, the Company manufactured bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed and collaborated between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency House of Duncan Brothers & Co., Calcutta. The Wire Division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged computer-aided-design facility at Thane and it is exploring the possibility of enhancing its capacity to produce engraved steel tyre moulds for off-the-road tyres, and segmental moulds for radial tyres. The company is a major exporter of tyre bead-wire and tyre moulds. It has specially developed hi-tensile tyre bead-wire with high tin content in the bronze plate, for the overseas markets. In view of entailing the losses during year 1999-00, the Company became a Sick Industrial Company with the meaning of SICA and a reference was made to the BIFR.In 2010, the Company launched a Residential Project, Lodha Excellencia at Thane, Mumbai on 1st May, 2010. Consequent to completion of open offer formalities, the Company became a direct subsidiary of Anantnath Constructions and Farms Private Limited (ACFPL) and step down subsidiary of Lodha Developers Limited, w.e.f. 19th May, 2011. Accordingly in terms of the open offer, erstwhile promoter
Company FAQs

What is the National Standard India Ltd share price today?

The National Standard India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4260 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Standard India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Standard India Ltd is ₹8520.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Standard India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Standard India Ltd is 0 and 32.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Standard India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Standard India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Standard India Ltd is ₹4010 and ₹6974 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Standard India Ltd?

National Standard India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 146.89%, 3 Years at -22.76%, 1 Year at -6.99%, 6 Month at -9.16%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -0.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Standard India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Standard India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.06 %

