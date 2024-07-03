Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4,262.95
Prev. Close₹4,324.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹4,383.3
Day's Low₹4,260
52 Week's High₹6,974
52 Week's Low₹4,010
Book Value₹133.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,520
P/E0
EPS8.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.14
224.4
216.15
191.54
Net Worth
259.14
244.4
236.15
211.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.85
5.38
35.48
111.33
yoy growth (%)
212.88
-84.81
-68.12
-39.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-1.63
-3.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.75
8.28
17.18
71.67
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.22
-0.02
-0.08
Tax paid
-4.69
-1.76
-6.06
-30.25
Working capital
10.53
4.15
-69.4
1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
212.88
-84.81
-68.12
-39.53
Op profit growth
-308.4
-107.88
-82.6
-33.57
EBIT growth
89.55
-62.66
-72.63
-25.45
Net profit growth
69.37
-41.33
-73.14
-31.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Smita Ghag
Independent Director
Bhushan Shah
Independent Director
Prakash Lavji Vaghela
Director
K L Arimpur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MADHUR MITTAL
Independent Director
Vinod Panalal Shah
Independent Director
Ritika Bhalla
Director
Ravi Dodhia
Reports by National Standard (India) Ltd
Summary
National Standard (India) Limited (Formerly known National-Standard Duncan Limited) was incorporated on August 20, 1962. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Development. Prior to this, the Company manufactured bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed and collaborated between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency House of Duncan Brothers & Co., Calcutta. The Wire Division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged computer-aided-design facility at Thane and it is exploring the possibility of enhancing its capacity to produce engraved steel tyre moulds for off-the-road tyres, and segmental moulds for radial tyres. The company is a major exporter of tyre bead-wire and tyre moulds. It has specially developed hi-tensile tyre bead-wire with high tin content in the bronze plate, for the overseas markets. In view of entailing the losses during year 1999-00, the Company became a Sick Industrial Company with the meaning of SICA and a reference was made to the BIFR.In 2010, the Company launched a Residential Project, Lodha Excellencia at Thane, Mumbai on 1st May, 2010. Consequent to completion of open offer formalities, the Company became a direct subsidiary of Anantnath Constructions and Farms Private Limited (ACFPL) and step down subsidiary of Lodha Developers Limited, w.e.f. 19th May, 2011. Accordingly in terms of the open offer, erstwhile promoter
The National Standard India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4260 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Standard India Ltd is ₹8520.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Standard India Ltd is 0 and 32.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Standard India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Standard India Ltd is ₹4010 and ₹6974 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Standard India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 146.89%, 3 Years at -22.76%, 1 Year at -6.99%, 6 Month at -9.16%, 3 Month at -3.36% and 1 Month at -0.58%.
