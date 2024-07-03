Summary

National Standard (India) Limited (Formerly known National-Standard Duncan Limited) was incorporated on August 20, 1962. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Development. Prior to this, the Company manufactured bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed and collaborated between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency House of Duncan Brothers & Co., Calcutta. The Wire Division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged computer-aided-design facility at Thane and it is exploring the possibility of enhancing its capacity to produce engraved steel tyre moulds for off-the-road tyres, and segmental moulds for radial tyres. The company is a major exporter of tyre bead-wire and tyre moulds. It has specially developed hi-tensile tyre bead-wire with high tin content in the bronze plate, for the overseas markets. In view of entailing the losses during year 1999-00, the Company became a Sick Industrial Company with the meaning of SICA and a reference was made to the BIFR.In 2010, the Company launched a Residential Project, Lodha Excellencia at Thane, Mumbai on 1st May, 2010. Consequent to completion of open offer formalities, the Company became a direct subsidiary of Anantnath Constructions and Farms Private Limited (ACFPL) and step down subsidiary of Lodha Developers Limited, w.e.f. 19th May, 2011. Accordingly in terms of the open offer, erstwhile promoter

