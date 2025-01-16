iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 16 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. In continuation to our letter dated December 31 2024 wherein it was informed that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is closed for all designated persons of the Company from January 1 2025 onwards. Further the trading window shall remain closed upto 48 hours from the date of said financial results are made to public.
Board Meeting17 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with limited review report duly submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 17 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated June 30 2024 wherein it was informed that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company is closed for all designated persons of the Company from July 1 2024 onwards. Further the trading window shall remain closed upto 48 hours from the date of said financial results are made to public. Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
NATIONAL STANDARD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024.

