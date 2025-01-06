iifl-logo-icon 1
National Standard (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,260
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

National Standar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.75

8.28

17.18

71.67

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.22

-0.02

-0.08

Tax paid

-4.69

-1.76

-6.06

-30.25

Working capital

10.53

4.15

-69.4

1.2

Other operating items

Operating

21.34

10.44

-58.29

42.53

Capital expenditure

-1.36

5.03

-0.01

0

Free cash flow

19.98

15.47

-58.3

42.53

Equity raised

360.97

343.16

316.15

233.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

-44.66

4.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

380.95

358.64

213.18

280.14

