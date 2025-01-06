National Standard (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.75
8.28
17.18
71.67
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.22
-0.02
-0.08
Tax paid
-4.69
-1.76
-6.06
-30.25
Working capital
10.53
4.15
-69.4
1.2
Other operating items
Operating
21.34
10.44
-58.29
42.53
Capital expenditure
-1.36
5.03
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
19.98
15.47
-58.3
42.53
Equity raised
360.97
343.16
316.15
233.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
-44.66
4.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
380.95
358.64
213.18
280.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.