Neelkanth Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.23
4.93
4.84
4.9
Net Worth
9.59
9.29
9.2
9.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.57
0.62
15.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.06
9.86
9.82
24.82
Fixed Assets
1.12
1.23
1.32
1.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.91
8.53
8.16
23.31
Inventories
6.18
4.99
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.77
0
3.48
0.06
Debtor Days
9.34
Other Current Assets
2.04
3.76
7.41
23.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-0.06
-2.54
-0.27
Creditor Days
42.04
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.16
-0.19
-0.24
Cash
0.02
0.1
0.35
0.07
Total Assets
10.05
9.86
9.83
24.81
