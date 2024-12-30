iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelkanth Ltd Balance Sheet

47
(-4.32%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.36

4.36

4.36

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.23

4.93

4.84

4.9

Net Worth

9.59

9.29

9.2

9.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.47

0.57

0.62

15.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.06

9.86

9.82

24.82

Fixed Assets

1.12

1.23

1.32

1.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.91

8.53

8.16

23.31

Inventories

6.18

4.99

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.77

0

3.48

0.06

Debtor Days

9.34

Other Current Assets

2.04

3.76

7.41

23.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.96

-0.06

-2.54

-0.27

Creditor Days

42.04

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.16

-0.19

-0.24

Cash

0.02

0.1

0.35

0.07

Total Assets

10.05

9.86

9.83

24.81

