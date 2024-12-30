iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelkanth Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Dec 30, 2024

Neelkanth Ltd

Neelkanth FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.07

-0.87

-0.87

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0.27

0.32

Working capital

-0.05

0.52

1.82

-0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-0.21

0.49

1.1

-0.69

Capital expenditure

0

0.3

0

-2.17

Free cash flow

-0.21

0.79

1.1

-2.86

Equity raised

9.9

10.23

11.88

-3.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.17

30.05

32.18

21.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.85

41.07

45.16

14.32

