Neelkanth Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.07
-0.87
-0.87
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0.27
0.32
Working capital
-0.05
0.52
1.82
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
0.49
1.1
-0.69
Capital expenditure
0
0.3
0
-2.17
Free cash flow
-0.21
0.79
1.1
-2.86
Equity raised
9.9
10.23
11.88
-3.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.17
30.05
32.18
21.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.85
41.07
45.16
14.32
