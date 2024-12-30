Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.34
2.7
3.22
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-13.3
-16.18
155.85
1.63
Raw materials
-1.94
-2.23
-2.69
-0.58
As % of sales
83.09
82.58
83.46
46.59
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.16
-0.37
As % of sales
4.42
5.63
5.2
29.63
Other costs
-0.18
-0.27
-0.17
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.96
10.28
5.53
45.47
Operating profit
0.1
0.04
0.18
-0.27
OPM
4.51
1.49
5.8
-21.7
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.03
-0.96
-0.94
Other income
0.05
0.17
0.01
0.43
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.07
-0.87
-0.87
Taxes
0
0
0.27
0.32
Tax rate
0
-9.74
-31.27
-37.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0.06
-0.6
-0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
0.06
-0.6
-0.54
yoy growth (%)
-172.94
-111.56
9.83
-176.9
NPM
-2.16
2.57
-18.62
-43.39
