Neelkanth Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47
(-4.32%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.34

2.7

3.22

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-13.3

-16.18

155.85

1.63

Raw materials

-1.94

-2.23

-2.69

-0.58

As % of sales

83.09

82.58

83.46

46.59

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.15

-0.16

-0.37

As % of sales

4.42

5.63

5.2

29.63

Other costs

-0.18

-0.27

-0.17

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.96

10.28

5.53

45.47

Operating profit

0.1

0.04

0.18

-0.27

OPM

4.51

1.49

5.8

-21.7

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.03

-0.96

-0.94

Other income

0.05

0.17

0.01

0.43

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.07

-0.87

-0.87

Taxes

0

0

0.27

0.32

Tax rate

0

-9.74

-31.27

-37.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

0.06

-0.6

-0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

0.06

-0.6

-0.54

yoy growth (%)

-172.94

-111.56

9.83

-176.9

NPM

-2.16

2.57

-18.62

-43.39

