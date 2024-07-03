SectorTrading
Open₹47
Prev. Close₹49.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹47
52 Week's High₹52.5
52 Week's Low₹28.24
Book Value₹21.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.49
P/E109.3
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.23
4.93
4.84
4.9
Net Worth
9.59
9.29
9.2
9.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.34
2.7
3.22
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-13.3
-16.18
155.85
1.63
Raw materials
-1.94
-2.23
-2.69
-0.58
As % of sales
83.09
82.58
83.46
46.59
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.16
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.07
-0.87
-0.87
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0.27
0.32
Working capital
-0.05
0.52
1.82
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.3
-16.18
155.85
1.63
Op profit growth
161.23
-78.35
-168.38
-67.42
EBIT growth
-58.11
30.6
30.02
-62.35
Net profit growth
-172.94
-111.56
9.83
-176.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Yogesh Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Asha Dawda
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Yogesh Dawda
Additional Director
Sangeeta Vijay Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahima Shah.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neelkanth Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 1 May 80, Neelkanth Limited (Formerly known R T Exports Limited) was promoted by Bhimjyani family. On 18th December, 1992, the Company became Neelkanth Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of export and trading of agri-products, especially Basmati Rice. The business is headed by Mr. Rashmi C. Bhimjyani, who is to the business since 1980.The Company set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The Group has interests in finance and construction.The companys plant (cap. : 4800 tpd) at Bundi became operational in Feb.95. The plant at Kundli, set up with sophisticated state-of-the-art Japanese machinery and technology in Sep.95, will give RTEL the strength to penetrate the quality-conscious US market.On account of installation of a New Boiler at the Kundli mill parboiling capacity has been increased significantly. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate from SGS Ltd. at its Kundli plant in the State of Haryana.During 1999-2000, the company has tied-up with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to market SAFAL brand for Basmati and Non-Basmati rice. The company is marketing its Mallika brand which has entered into the supermarkets in USA. The companys major break through in the last 2 years in terms of Basmati rice is developing thei
Read More
The Neelkanth Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelkanth Ltd is ₹20.49 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Neelkanth Ltd is 109.3 and 2.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelkanth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelkanth Ltd is ₹28.24 and ₹52.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Neelkanth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.26%, 3 Years at 84.28%, 1 Year at 41.35%, 6 Month at 19.59%, 3 Month at 0.41% and 1 Month at 12.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.