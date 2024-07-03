Summary

Incorporated on 1 May 80, Neelkanth Limited (Formerly known R T Exports Limited) was promoted by Bhimjyani family. On 18th December, 1992, the Company became Neelkanth Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of export and trading of agri-products, especially Basmati Rice. The business is headed by Mr. Rashmi C. Bhimjyani, who is to the business since 1980.The Company set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The Group has interests in finance and construction.The companys plant (cap. : 4800 tpd) at Bundi became operational in Feb.95. The plant at Kundli, set up with sophisticated state-of-the-art Japanese machinery and technology in Sep.95, will give RTEL the strength to penetrate the quality-conscious US market.On account of installation of a New Boiler at the Kundli mill parboiling capacity has been increased significantly. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate from SGS Ltd. at its Kundli plant in the State of Haryana.During 1999-2000, the company has tied-up with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to market SAFAL brand for Basmati and Non-Basmati rice. The company is marketing its Mallika brand which has entered into the supermarkets in USA. The companys major break through in the last 2 years in terms of Basmati rice is developing thei

