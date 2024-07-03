iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelkanth Ltd Share Price

47
(-4.32%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open47
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High52.5
  • Prev. Close49.12
  • Day's Low47
  • 52 Wk Low 28.24
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E109.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.59
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Neelkanth Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

47

Prev. Close

49.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

47

Day's Low

47

52 Week's High

52.5

52 Week's Low

28.24

Book Value

21.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.49

P/E

109.3

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Neelkanth Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

Neelkanth Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neelkanth Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 29.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neelkanth Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.36

4.36

4.36

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.23

4.93

4.84

4.9

Net Worth

9.59

9.29

9.2

9.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.34

2.7

3.22

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-13.3

-16.18

155.85

1.63

Raw materials

-1.94

-2.23

-2.69

-0.58

As % of sales

83.09

82.58

83.46

46.59

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.15

-0.16

-0.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.07

-0.87

-0.87

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

-0.11

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0.27

0.32

Working capital

-0.05

0.52

1.82

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.3

-16.18

155.85

1.63

Op profit growth

161.23

-78.35

-168.38

-67.42

EBIT growth

-58.11

30.6

30.02

-62.35

Net profit growth

-172.94

-111.56

9.83

-176.9

No Record Found

Neelkanth Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neelkanth Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Yogesh Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Asha Dawda

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Yogesh Dawda

Additional Director

Sangeeta Vijay Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahima Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neelkanth Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 1 May 80, Neelkanth Limited (Formerly known R T Exports Limited) was promoted by Bhimjyani family. On 18th December, 1992, the Company became Neelkanth Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of export and trading of agri-products, especially Basmati Rice. The business is headed by Mr. Rashmi C. Bhimjyani, who is to the business since 1980.The Company set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The Group has interests in finance and construction.The companys plant (cap. : 4800 tpd) at Bundi became operational in Feb.95. The plant at Kundli, set up with sophisticated state-of-the-art Japanese machinery and technology in Sep.95, will give RTEL the strength to penetrate the quality-conscious US market.On account of installation of a New Boiler at the Kundli mill parboiling capacity has been increased significantly. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate from SGS Ltd. at its Kundli plant in the State of Haryana.During 1999-2000, the company has tied-up with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to market SAFAL brand for Basmati and Non-Basmati rice. The company is marketing its Mallika brand which has entered into the supermarkets in USA. The companys major break through in the last 2 years in terms of Basmati rice is developing thei
Company FAQs

What is the Neelkanth Ltd share price today?

The Neelkanth Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neelkanth Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelkanth Ltd is ₹20.49 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neelkanth Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neelkanth Ltd is 109.3 and 2.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neelkanth Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelkanth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelkanth Ltd is ₹28.24 and ₹52.5 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Neelkanth Ltd?

Neelkanth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.26%, 3 Years at 84.28%, 1 Year at 41.35%, 6 Month at 19.59%, 3 Month at 0.41% and 1 Month at 12.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neelkanth Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neelkanth Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.81 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 29.17 %

