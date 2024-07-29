iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelkanth Ltd AGM

47
(-4.32%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Neelkanth CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
AGM 29/08/2024 1. Re-appointment Mr. Kirtikumar Pandya as Chief Financial Officer of the Company .; 2. Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Dawda as Chief Executive Officer of the Company 3. Resignation of Mr. Bhavik Bhimjyani, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. 4. Recommendation for appointment of Mr. Yogesh Dawda (DIN:01767642) as Chairman & Whole-time Director of the Company at the ensuing AGM of the Company. 5. Approval of Directors Report alongwith its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Approval for Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 8. Approval of the notice of 44th AGM of the Company and fixation of date, day and venue of the 44th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 44th AGM of Neelkanth Limited to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 9 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) We wish to inform you that the 44th AGM of the members of the Company was held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 9.00. AM through VC/OAVM. Further pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we submit herewith Summary of the Proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

