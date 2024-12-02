Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Schedule III, read with, the Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board, in its Meeting held on December 2, 2024, has considered and approved the following items: 1. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice The Board approved the Notice for Postal Ballot for Regularisation of Mrs. Sangeeta Vijay Kumar (DIN: 10704866) as an Independent Director who was appointed as an Additional Director (Non- Executive, Independent) of the Company effective November 13, 2024, by the Board of Directors for a term of 5 (Five) years commencing from November 13, 2024 to November 12, 2029 (both days inclusive). Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the shareholders in due course and the same shall be filed with the exchange. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for Postal Ballots e-voting process The Board meeting commenced on 12.00 p.m. and concluded on 12.30. p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Neelkanth Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from October 1 2024 and will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the above-mentioned results for directors and specified persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 & Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Neelkanth Limited (the Company) has, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as under: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report, as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company 2. Appointment of Additional Director designated as an Independent Director 3. Resignation of Mr. Manohar Kumar, Independent Director of the Company 4. Reconstitution of Committees (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Neelkanth Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the above-mentioned results for directors and specified persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Pursuant to Reg 30 and Reg 33(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the BOD at their meeting held on August 13, 2024 had considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Neelkanth Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the BOD of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 29 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. To re-appoint Mr. Kirtikumar Pandya as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.; 2. To recommend appointment of Mr. Yogesh Dawda as Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To approve Directors Report alongwith its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To approve Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 6. To approve the notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date day and venue of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Re-appointment Mr. Kirtikumar Pandya as Chief Financial Officer of the Company .; 2. Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Dawda as Chief Executive Officer of the Company 3. Resignation of Mr. Bhavik Bhimjyani, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. 4. Recommendation for appointment of Mr. Yogesh Dawda (DIN:01767642) as Chairman & Whole-time Director of the Company at the ensuing AGM of the Company. 5. Approval of Directors Report alongwith its Annexures and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Approval for Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book. 8. Approval of the notice of 44th AGM of the Company and fixation of date, day and venue of the 44th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Neelkanth Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 17 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 and will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the above-mentioned results for directors and specified persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33(3) read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

This is to inform you that the Company at its meeting of the Board of Director held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 approved the Appointment of M/s. Feni Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 (Annexure A). In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the necessary information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/ CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023. This is to inform you that the Company at its Meeting of the Board of Director held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 approved the Appointment of M/s. Feni Shah & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year -2023-24

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024