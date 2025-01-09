Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.81
2.57
2.35
2.11
Net Worth
7.85
7.61
7.39
7.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.12
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.85
7.73
7.39
7.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.38
7.49
4.36
5.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.64
7.61
4.57
6.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.03
-0.11
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.09
-0.1
-0.42
Cash
0.32
0.09
2.86
1.18
Total Assets
7.85
7.73
7.37
7.14
