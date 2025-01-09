iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Balance Sheet

14.02
(-4.82%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.81

2.57

2.35

2.11

Net Worth

7.85

7.61

7.39

7.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.12

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.85

7.73

7.39

7.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.38

7.49

4.36

5.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.64

7.61

4.57

6.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.03

-0.11

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.09

-0.1

-0.42

Cash

0.32

0.09

2.86

1.18

Total Assets

7.85

7.73

7.37

7.14

Neelkanth Rock : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.