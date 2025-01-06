Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.28
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
259.83
-88.3
Raw materials
0
0
-0.35
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
122.31
104.64
Employee costs
-0.03
0
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
18.49
44.83
Other costs
-0.41
-0.26
-0.21
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
73.66
254.19
Operating profit
-0.45
-0.26
-0.32
-0.24
OPM
0
0
-114.47
-303.67
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.6
0.35
0.29
0.29
Profit before tax
2.15
0.07
-0.07
0
Taxes
-0.62
-0.01
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-28.91
-26.03
2.75
-1,563.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.53
0.05
-0.08
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.53
0.05
-0.08
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
2,724.6
-167.33
186.41
-153.34
NPM
0
0
-28.12
-35.33
