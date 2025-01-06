iifl-logo-icon 1
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.03
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.28

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

259.83

-88.3

Raw materials

0

0

-0.35

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

122.31

104.64

Employee costs

-0.03

0

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

18.49

44.83

Other costs

-0.41

-0.26

-0.21

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

73.66

254.19

Operating profit

-0.45

-0.26

-0.32

-0.24

OPM

0

0

-114.47

-303.67

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.6

0.35

0.29

0.29

Profit before tax

2.15

0.07

-0.07

0

Taxes

-0.62

-0.01

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-28.91

-26.03

2.75

-1,563.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.53

0.05

-0.08

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.53

0.05

-0.08

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

2,724.6

-167.33

186.41

-153.34

NPM

0

0

-28.12

-35.33

