Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Share Price

15.24
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:25:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.24
  • Day's High15.24
  • 52 Wk High17.85
  • Prev. Close15.24
  • Day's Low15.24
  • 52 Wk Low 10.72
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E41.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.3
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.05%

Non-Promoter- 37.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.81

2.57

2.35

2.11

Net Worth

7.85

7.61

7.39

7.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.28

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

259.83

-88.3

Raw materials

0

0

-0.35

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

122.31

104.64

Employee costs

-0.03

0

-0.05

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.15

0.07

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.01

0

-0.03

Working capital

2.02

0.3

-0.06

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

259.83

-88.3

Op profit growth

69.03

-18.17

35.64

44.34

EBIT growth

2,783.33

-196.94

-1,942.02

-93.89

Net profit growth

2,724.6

-167.33

186.41

-153.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Abani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naresh Kumar Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shweta Vikas Kawar

Executive Director

Anil Kawar

Chairman & Managing Director

Noratmal Kawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourabh Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd

Summary

Neelkanth Rockminerals Limited, incorporated in 1988 is the largest manufacturer of Granite Stones from India. The Company is integrated Granite quarrying & processing unit. Since its inception, it has been a forerunner in the Natural Stone Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Granite slabs/Tiles and Mineral Products.For more than a decade the NRL name remained synonymous with a steadfast commitment to quality and service. It is this commitment, combined with adaptability in the marketplace that NRL Granite credits for its longevity, growth and prosperity.The Company always stood out for its progressive achievements in stone markets all over the Globe, its benchmark being constant activity towards efficiency, quality & punctuality on the delivery of materials, continuous updating of processing technology and constant search for new products.The process house is situated at Jodhpur, in Rajasthan, from Captive Granite quarries. The Company has been managed by well-known Vijay Laxmi Group, a pioneer in the India Textile Market and was awarded by the President of India for its excellence.The Companys product portfolio includes Polished, Flamed, and Cut to Size and Random Granite Slabs of Gang saw and vertical sizes of different thickness levels. Its substantial inventory of Granite Blocks and in-house production capacities allows it to execute quantum orders at any given time. Team work, professional & innovative approach enable us to satisfy valued cu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd share price today?

The Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is ₹7.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is 41.19 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is ₹10.72 and ₹17.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd?

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.98%, 3 Years at 14.51%, 1 Year at 20.86%, 6 Month at 7.63%, 3 Month at -6.33% and 1 Month at 4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.94 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

