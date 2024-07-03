Summary

Neelkanth Rockminerals Limited, incorporated in 1988 is the largest manufacturer of Granite Stones from India. The Company is integrated Granite quarrying & processing unit. Since its inception, it has been a forerunner in the Natural Stone Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Granite slabs/Tiles and Mineral Products.For more than a decade the NRL name remained synonymous with a steadfast commitment to quality and service. It is this commitment, combined with adaptability in the marketplace that NRL Granite credits for its longevity, growth and prosperity.The Company always stood out for its progressive achievements in stone markets all over the Globe, its benchmark being constant activity towards efficiency, quality & punctuality on the delivery of materials, continuous updating of processing technology and constant search for new products.The process house is situated at Jodhpur, in Rajasthan, from Captive Granite quarries. The Company has been managed by well-known Vijay Laxmi Group, a pioneer in the India Textile Market and was awarded by the President of India for its excellence.The Companys product portfolio includes Polished, Flamed, and Cut to Size and Random Granite Slabs of Gang saw and vertical sizes of different thickness levels. Its substantial inventory of Granite Blocks and in-house production capacities allows it to execute quantum orders at any given time. Team work, professional & innovative approach enable us to satisfy valued cu

Read More