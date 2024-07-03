Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹15.24
Prev. Close₹15.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15.24
Day's Low₹15.24
52 Week's High₹17.85
52 Week's Low₹10.72
Book Value₹15.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.68
P/E41.19
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.81
2.57
2.35
2.11
Net Worth
7.85
7.61
7.39
7.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.28
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
259.83
-88.3
Raw materials
0
0
-0.35
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
122.31
104.64
Employee costs
-0.03
0
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.15
0.07
-0.07
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.62
-0.01
0
-0.03
Working capital
2.02
0.3
-0.06
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
259.83
-88.3
Op profit growth
69.03
-18.17
35.64
44.34
EBIT growth
2,783.33
-196.94
-1,942.02
-93.89
Net profit growth
2,724.6
-167.33
186.41
-153.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Abani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naresh Kumar Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shweta Vikas Kawar
Executive Director
Anil Kawar
Chairman & Managing Director
Noratmal Kawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sourabh Arora
Summary
Neelkanth Rockminerals Limited, incorporated in 1988 is the largest manufacturer of Granite Stones from India. The Company is integrated Granite quarrying & processing unit. Since its inception, it has been a forerunner in the Natural Stone Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Granite slabs/Tiles and Mineral Products.For more than a decade the NRL name remained synonymous with a steadfast commitment to quality and service. It is this commitment, combined with adaptability in the marketplace that NRL Granite credits for its longevity, growth and prosperity.The Company always stood out for its progressive achievements in stone markets all over the Globe, its benchmark being constant activity towards efficiency, quality & punctuality on the delivery of materials, continuous updating of processing technology and constant search for new products.The process house is situated at Jodhpur, in Rajasthan, from Captive Granite quarries. The Company has been managed by well-known Vijay Laxmi Group, a pioneer in the India Textile Market and was awarded by the President of India for its excellence.The Companys product portfolio includes Polished, Flamed, and Cut to Size and Random Granite Slabs of Gang saw and vertical sizes of different thickness levels. Its substantial inventory of Granite Blocks and in-house production capacities allows it to execute quantum orders at any given time. Team work, professional & innovative approach enable us to satisfy valued cu
The Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is ₹7.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is 41.19 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd is ₹10.72 and ₹17.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.98%, 3 Years at 14.51%, 1 Year at 20.86%, 6 Month at 7.63%, 3 Month at -6.33% and 1 Month at 4.31%.
