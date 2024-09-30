AGM 30/09/2024 in terms of the regulations 44 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the results of the voting concluded through remote e-voting from Friday 27th September, 2024 to Sunday 29th September 2024 (both days inclusive) and through postal ballot papers at the 36th Annual General Meeting of Neelkanth Rock minerals limited held on September 30, 2024 along with consolidated report of the scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)