Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.03
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.15

0.07

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.01

0

-0.03

Working capital

2.02

0.3

-0.06

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

3.55

0.34

-0.18

0.07

Capital expenditure

-1.27

-0.33

0

-2.17

Free cash flow

2.28

0.01

-0.18

-2.09

Equity raised

1.15

1.01

1.14

1.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.43

1.02

0.95

-0.9

