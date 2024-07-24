(Pursuant to the provisions of Sub Section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013)

To,

The Shareholders of

NEELKANTH ROCK-MINERALS LIMITED

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to present the 36th Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of NEELKANTH ROCK-MINERALS LIMITED ("the Company) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Amount in Hundred)

31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue From Operations 0 0 Other Income 66243 63637 Total Revenue 66243 63637 Total Expenses 33183 32909 Profit/(Loss) Before Exceptional Items And Tax 33059 30728 Tax Expenses Current Tax 8601 8101 Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Income Tax Paid 429 314 Total Tax Expense 9030 8415 Profit/(Loss) For The Year 24029 22313

PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS

During the year, the No Revenue from Operations of your Company, your Companys has profit of Rs. 24,02,929/- vis-a-vis Rs. 22,31,300/- in the previous year.

The closure of the Companys unit has posed a challenge for the Company. Your directors are exploring alternate avenues to make the Company operative.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARD

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on February 16, 2015, notified that Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) are applicable to certain classes of companies from April 1, 2016 with a transition date of April 1, 2015. IND AS has replaced the previous Indian GAAP prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. IND AS is applicable to the Company from April 1, 2017.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE ICSI SECRETARIAL STANDARD:

The relevant Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) related to the Board Meetings and General Meeting have been complied with by the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The company except its profits/losses does not propose any amount to transfer to the General Reserves.

DIVIDEND:

Your Board of Directors is not recommended any dividend.

SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES:

Your Company had no subsidiaries, Joint Venture or Associate Company during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES:

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Securities and Investments made during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFFERED TO IN SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 188:

The Company has not entered into any of the Contracts or arrangements with related parties as per the provisions of sub - section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website - www.neelrock.com.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 5,50,00,000 divided in 55,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on date was Rs. 5,04,37,000 divided in 50,43,700 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with or without differential voting rights nor granted stock options, sweat equity, or bonus shares.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board consists of Executive and Non-Executive Directors, including Independent Directors who are having wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning. The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are:

S.NO NAME OF DIRECTORS /KMP POSITION HELD 1. Mr. Noratmal Kawar Chairman & Managing Director 2. Mr. Anil Sayarchand Kawar Director 3. Mrs. Shweta Vikash Kawar Women Director 4. Mr. Rajendra Kumar Abani Independent Director 5. Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain Independent Director 6. Rameshwar jangid Chief Financial Officer 7. Mr. Sourabh Arora Company Secretary

Mr. Noratmal Kawar (DIN- 00464435), as Managing Director of the company for a period of three years with effect from 27th March, 2023 to 26th March, 2026.

DIRECTORS RETIRE BY ROTATION:

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Anil Sayarchand Kawar, retires by rotation at the forthcoming AGM and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. The Board recommends his reappointment.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the evaluation of performance of all Directors is undertaken annually. The company has implemented a system of evaluating performance of the Board of Directors and of its Committees and individual Directors on the basis of a structured questionnaire which comprise evaluation criteria taking into consideration various performance related aspects.

The Board of Directors has expressed their satisfaction with the valuation process. DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from all Independent Director as per Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the financial year under review, 5 (Five) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period of 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to clause (c) of sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Act, the Directors would like to state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company, and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provision of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, due to resignation of current auditor M/s Maheshwari & Jain, In the ensuing annual general meeting AGM, the audit committee of the company has proposed and the board of the director (Meeting dated 24.07.2024) has recommended the appointment of M/s Shambhu Gupta, chartered accountant (Firm Registration No. 007234C) As Statutory Auditor of the Company. M/s Shambhu Gupta & Co, will hold office for a period of five consecutive years from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of Thirty Ninth (41st) Annual General Meeting to be held in a year 2029, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company. M/s Shambhu Gupta & Co, Chartered account have confirmed that their appointment, if made shall be in accordance with the provisions of the section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, a resolution seeking members approval on appointment of M/s Shambhu Gupta & Co, Chartered Accountant, as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five consecutive years is included at item no. 3 of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

There is one adverse remarks or disclaimers in the Statutory Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of the Company of the company for the financial year 2023-24:

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not been enabled/operated throughout the year for any of the transactions recorded in the software and therefore contravened the provisions of Rule 11(g) of the of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Explanations or comments By Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors takes note of the Auditors qualification concerning the nonenablement of the audit trail feature in the companys accounting software. The Board acknowledges the importance of maintaining an adequate audit trail to ensure transparency and accountability in financial reporting.

Due to certain operational challenges and constraints faced during the financial year, the company was unable to enable and maintain the audit trail feature as required. The Board regrets this lapse and assures stakeholders that steps are being taken to address this issue promptly. The company has initiated corrective measures, including upgrading the accounting software to ensure that the audit trail functionality is fully enabled and operational in the future.

The Board is committed to ensuring full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and enhancing the internal controls to prevent such occurrences going forward..

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST AUDITOR:

The Cost audit of the Company has not been conducted for the financial year 2023 - 2024 as provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s SKJ & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

In terms of provisions of sub-section 1 of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has annexed to this Board Report as Annexure-II, a Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditor. The response of your directors on the observation made in Secretarial Audit Report is as follows:

Response to Point No. 1:

The Company is in process of finding suitable candidate to act as an Internal Auditor. Response to Point No. 2:

The Company is in the process of dematerialization of promoters shares.

Response to Point No. 3:

Company has taken necessary actions upon this matter and Board has appointed new auditor who hold the valid Peer Review Certificate of the ICAI and recommended to the members to pass the resolution in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the Companys business, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems and other material developments during the financial year.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-Ill.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements. The Report on Corporate Governance with auditors certificate thereon in terms of Regulation 34 Listing Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule V of said regulations forms part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Pursuant to the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the company is not required to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The Company confirms compliance with the applicable requirements of Secretarial Standards 1 and 2.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no employees who are receiving remuneration exceeding of Rs. 8.5 lakh per month or Rs. 1.20 Crore per annum under rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as follows:

• CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

> The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; NIL

> The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; NIL

> The capital investment on energy conservation equipments; NIL

• TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

> the efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL

> the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: NIL

> in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): NIL

a. the details of technology imported: NA

b. the year of import: NA

c. whether the technology been fully absorbed: NA

d. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and the expenditure incurred on Research and Development: NA

• FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

During the period under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

S. No. Particulars Current Year CO Foreign exchange earnings Nil (ii) Foreign exchange outgo Nil

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and provides direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has been undertaking periodic review of its operations to address various risks impacting it and consequently measures are taken to mitigate or minimize the risks. Normal foreseeable risks to the Companys assets are adequately covered by comprehensive insurance. The Companys risk management approach and practices continued to focus on minimizing the adverse impact of risks on its business objectives and to enable the Company to leverage market opportunities based on risk-return parity.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board has 3 (Three) Committees - the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. All committees consist of majority of Independent Directors. The Composition and terms of reference, details of meetings and other matters has been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report of this Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There were no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred from the end of financial year i.e. March 31, 2024 to the date of Directors Report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACATING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

During the year under review there was no such orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There are no applications made or any proceeding pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

There are no instances of one time settlement during the financial year.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

GREEN INITIATIVE

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2023-2024 and Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies of the Annual Report 2023-2024 and the Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting under Section 101 of the Companies Act, 2013 are send through permitted mode. Members requiring physical copies can send a request to the Company.

Your Company provides e-voting facility to all its members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. This is pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015. The instructions for e-voting are provided in the Notice.

The Company has entered into an arrangement with Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL), the authorized agency for this purpose, to facilitate such e-voting for its members.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The company has in place a policy for prevention of sexual harassment in accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company did not receive any complain during the year 2023-24.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

The Directors take this opportunity to place on record their sincere thanks to the suppliers, customers, strategic partners, Banks and Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Central and State Government Departments and the shareholders for their support and co-operation extended to the Company from time to time. Directors are pleased to record their appreciation of the sincere and dedicated services of the employees and workmen at all levels