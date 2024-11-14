Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

NEELKANTH ROCKMINERALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024, inter alia, Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Result as recommended by Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Meeting of the Board Commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:50 P.M.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05th September, 2024 have considered and approved the following business: 1. To convene 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Flat No. 606, Scheme Chopasani Jagir, Khasra No. 175/74, plot No. 15/16 Jodhpur, Rajasthan-342001, to transact the business specified in the Notice of the AGM. 2. The Company has fixed record date of 30/08/2024 for determining the entitlement of shareholders to get Annual Report and to close the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. The Board has approved Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors Report to be attached in the Annual Report. 4. The Board has adopted the Annual Report for the purpose of Adoption by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

NEELKANTH ROCKMINERALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th August, 2024, inter alia, Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Result as recommended by Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The Meeting of the Board Commenced at 04:15 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Regulations), 2015, we wish to informed that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24th July on the recommendation of the audit Committee and subject to approval of the shareholders, has approved the appointment of M/s. Shambhu Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountant (ICAI Firm Registration No. 007234C) as statutory auditors of the company to fill casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. Maheshwari & Jain, Chartered Accountant as statutory auditors of the company. The said appointment is pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI listing regulations, 2015.

NEELKANTH ROCKMINERALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed up to 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 (Meeting Commenced at 02:00 PM and Concluded at 02:30 PM) has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The following documents were enclosed: 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

