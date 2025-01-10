Nilachal Refractories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.36
20.36
20.36
20.36
Preference Capital
28.37
28.37
28.37
28.37
Reserves
-26.28
-19.79
-17.99
-16.33
Net Worth
22.45
28.94
30.74
32.4
Minority Interest
Debt
14.78
14.22
14.09
14.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0.6
0.68
0.82
Total Liabilities
37.75
43.76
45.51
47.52
Fixed Assets
35.25
35.82
36.47
37.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.41
5.78
5.76
6.27
Networking Capital
2.05
2.09
3.05
4
Inventories
4.39
4.96
5.68
6.23
Inventory Days
1,272.77
Sundry Debtors
0.28
3.23
2.6
2.06
Debtor Days
420.85
Other Current Assets
0.59
0.7
0.74
0.77
Sundry Creditors
-1.91
-3.22
-3.01
-2.68
Creditor Days
547.51
Other Current Liabilities
-1.3
-3.58
-2.96
-2.38
Cash
0.02
0.08
0.21
0.1
Total Assets
37.73
43.77
45.49
47.52
