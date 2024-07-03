Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹50.05
Prev. Close₹50.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹50.7
Day's Low₹49.85
52 Week's High₹112
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹-3.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.36
20.36
20.36
20.36
Preference Capital
28.37
28.37
28.37
28.37
Reserves
-26.28
-19.79
-17.99
-16.33
Net Worth
22.45
28.94
30.74
32.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.78
1.52
1.83
2.31
yoy growth (%)
16.96
-16.57
-20.83
391.44
Raw materials
-1.36
-1.45
-1.85
-2.32
As % of sales
76.41
95.36
101.25
100.62
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.17
-0.19
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.11
-2.06
-1.2
-1.86
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.7
-0.71
-0.72
Tax paid
-0.43
0.58
-0.43
2.48
Working capital
-1.16
-1.57
0.02
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.96
-16.57
-20.83
391.44
Op profit growth
-32.41
16.01
-6.57
-14.97
EBIT growth
19.57
110.06
-2.96
-52.41
Net profit growth
71.91
-9.86
-364.93
-113.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.45
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,611.3
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
745.95
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
455.5
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,535.7
|32.32
|859.99
|8.92
|2.6
|44.31
|245.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Bhagwati Prasad Jalan
Director
Vimal Prakash
Director
Niraj Jalan
Whole Time Director & CEO
Saravanan Asokan
Independent Director
Ramesh Dhandhania
Independent Director
S C Mishra
Independent Director
Sundaresan Radhakrishnan
Independent Director
Bindu Jain
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Mohapatra
Director
Vinay Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sukomal Kanti Guha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nilachal Refractories Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in June, 1977, Nilachal Refractories Ltd (NRL) (Formerly known Ipitata Refractories Ltd. (IRL)) is promoted by Alok Prakash. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Refractories items.The manufacturing capacity of Steel have increased by 20 Million Tonnes in the State of Orrisa. The Quality of Bogie Bottom Pouring refractories for making cleaner steel had improved a lot by having a joint venture project with TISCO.Nilachal Refractories has become a Sick Company as per the provisions of SICA and has made reference to BIFR in November,2001. The board is yet to take up the case for hearing.Pursuant to Honble BIFR Order dated 6th December, 2005, IJ Group, Kolkata had taken over the Management of the Company w.e.f. 19.12.2005. After taking over the Management of the Company, the new Management implemented the Rehabilitation Scheme as sanctioned by Honble BIFR. Renovation work at Companys works at Dhenkanal including repairs to Plant and machinery was completed, and the Company started its operations towards end of the financial year. As per the Order of the Honble BIFR, Tata Group the erstwhile Promoters transferred their shareholding of 51.8% held in NRL in favor of New Promoters.
Read More
The Nilachal Refractories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is ₹101.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is 0 and -13.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nilachal Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is ₹38 and ₹112 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Nilachal Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.20%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at 9.27%, 6 Month at -2.41%, 3 Month at 7.15% and 1 Month at 12.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.