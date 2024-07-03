iifl-logo-icon 1
Nilachal Refractories Ltd Share Price

49.88
(-0.46%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open50.05
  • Day's High50.7
  • 52 Wk High112
  • Prev. Close50.11
  • Day's Low49.85
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nilachal Refractories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

50.05

Prev. Close

50.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

50.7

Day's Low

49.85

52 Week's High

112

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

-3.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nilachal Refractories Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Nilachal Refractories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nilachal Refractories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 29.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nilachal Refractories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.36

20.36

20.36

20.36

Preference Capital

28.37

28.37

28.37

28.37

Reserves

-26.28

-19.79

-17.99

-16.33

Net Worth

22.45

28.94

30.74

32.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.78

1.52

1.83

2.31

yoy growth (%)

16.96

-16.57

-20.83

391.44

Raw materials

-1.36

-1.45

-1.85

-2.32

As % of sales

76.41

95.36

101.25

100.62

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.17

-0.19

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.11

-2.06

-1.2

-1.86

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.7

-0.71

-0.72

Tax paid

-0.43

0.58

-0.43

2.48

Working capital

-1.16

-1.57

0.02

0.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.96

-16.57

-20.83

391.44

Op profit growth

-32.41

16.01

-6.57

-14.97

EBIT growth

19.57

110.06

-2.96

-52.41

Net profit growth

71.91

-9.86

-364.93

-113.07

No Record Found

Nilachal Refractories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nilachal Refractories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Bhagwati Prasad Jalan

Director

Vimal Prakash

Director

Niraj Jalan

Whole Time Director & CEO

Saravanan Asokan

Independent Director

Ramesh Dhandhania

Independent Director

S C Mishra

Independent Director

Sundaresan Radhakrishnan

Independent Director

Bindu Jain

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar Mohapatra

Director

Vinay Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sukomal Kanti Guha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nilachal Refractories Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in June, 1977, Nilachal Refractories Ltd (NRL) (Formerly known Ipitata Refractories Ltd. (IRL)) is promoted by Alok Prakash. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Refractories items.The manufacturing capacity of Steel have increased by 20 Million Tonnes in the State of Orrisa. The Quality of Bogie Bottom Pouring refractories for making cleaner steel had improved a lot by having a joint venture project with TISCO.Nilachal Refractories has become a Sick Company as per the provisions of SICA and has made reference to BIFR in November,2001. The board is yet to take up the case for hearing.Pursuant to Honble BIFR Order dated 6th December, 2005, IJ Group, Kolkata had taken over the Management of the Company w.e.f. 19.12.2005. After taking over the Management of the Company, the new Management implemented the Rehabilitation Scheme as sanctioned by Honble BIFR. Renovation work at Companys works at Dhenkanal including repairs to Plant and machinery was completed, and the Company started its operations towards end of the financial year. As per the Order of the Honble BIFR, Tata Group the erstwhile Promoters transferred their shareholding of 51.8% held in NRL in favor of New Promoters.
Company FAQs

What is the Nilachal Refractories Ltd share price today?

The Nilachal Refractories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is ₹101.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is 0 and -13.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nilachal Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is ₹38 and ₹112 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nilachal Refractories Ltd?

Nilachal Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.20%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at 9.27%, 6 Month at -2.41%, 3 Month at 7.15% and 1 Month at 12.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nilachal Refractories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nilachal Refractories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.61 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 29.31 %

