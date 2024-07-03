iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nilachal Refractories Ltd Company Summary

48.43
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Nilachal Refractories Ltd Summary

Incorporated in June, 1977, Nilachal Refractories Ltd (NRL) (Formerly known Ipitata Refractories Ltd. (IRL)) is promoted by Alok Prakash. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Refractories items.The manufacturing capacity of Steel have increased by 20 Million Tonnes in the State of Orrisa. The Quality of Bogie Bottom Pouring refractories for making cleaner steel had improved a lot by having a joint venture project with TISCO.Nilachal Refractories has become a Sick Company as per the provisions of SICA and has made reference to BIFR in November,2001. The board is yet to take up the case for hearing.Pursuant to Honble BIFR Order dated 6th December, 2005, IJ Group, Kolkata had taken over the Management of the Company w.e.f. 19.12.2005. After taking over the Management of the Company, the new Management implemented the Rehabilitation Scheme as sanctioned by Honble BIFR. Renovation work at Companys works at Dhenkanal including repairs to Plant and machinery was completed, and the Company started its operations towards end of the financial year. As per the Order of the Honble BIFR, Tata Group the erstwhile Promoters transferred their shareholding of 51.8% held in NRL in favor of New Promoters.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.