|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.78
1.52
1.83
2.31
yoy growth (%)
16.96
-16.57
-20.83
391.44
Raw materials
-1.36
-1.45
-1.85
-2.32
As % of sales
76.41
95.36
101.25
100.62
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.17
-0.19
-0.16
As % of sales
10.27
11.47
10.48
7.31
Other costs
-1.41
-1.63
-1.28
-1.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.08
107
70.12
61.43
Operating profit
-1.17
-1.73
-1.49
-1.6
OPM
-65.78
-113.84
-81.86
-69.37
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.7
-0.71
-0.72
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.51
-0.47
-1.1
Other income
0.01
0.89
1.47
1.56
Profit before tax
-2.11
-2.06
-1.2
-1.86
Taxes
-0.43
0.58
-0.43
2.48
Tax rate
20.36
-28.15
36.21
-133.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.55
-1.48
-1.64
0.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.55
-1.48
-1.64
0.62
yoy growth (%)
71.91
-9.86
-364.93
-113.07
NPM
-142.82
-97.17
-89.94
26.87
