Nilachal Refractories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.8
(4.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.78

1.52

1.83

2.31

yoy growth (%)

16.96

-16.57

-20.83

391.44

Raw materials

-1.36

-1.45

-1.85

-2.32

As % of sales

76.41

95.36

101.25

100.62

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.17

-0.19

-0.16

As % of sales

10.27

11.47

10.48

7.31

Other costs

-1.41

-1.63

-1.28

-1.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.08

107

70.12

61.43

Operating profit

-1.17

-1.73

-1.49

-1.6

OPM

-65.78

-113.84

-81.86

-69.37

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.7

-0.71

-0.72

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.51

-0.47

-1.1

Other income

0.01

0.89

1.47

1.56

Profit before tax

-2.11

-2.06

-1.2

-1.86

Taxes

-0.43

0.58

-0.43

2.48

Tax rate

20.36

-28.15

36.21

-133.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.55

-1.48

-1.64

0.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.55

-1.48

-1.64

0.62

yoy growth (%)

71.91

-9.86

-364.93

-113.07

NPM

-142.82

-97.17

-89.94

26.87

