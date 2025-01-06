Nilachal Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.11
-2.06
-1.2
-1.86
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.7
-0.71
-0.72
Tax paid
-0.43
0.58
-0.43
2.48
Working capital
-1.16
-1.57
0.02
0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-4.4
-3.75
-2.33
0.34
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-0.09
-0.05
Free cash flow
-4.39
-3.74
-2.43
0.28
Equity raised
-27.55
-22.94
-18
-9.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.33
28.08
27.63
20.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.62
1.38
7.19
10.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.