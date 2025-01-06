iifl-logo-icon 1
Nilachal Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49.65
(-0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Nilachal Refract FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.11

-2.06

-1.2

-1.86

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.7

-0.71

-0.72

Tax paid

-0.43

0.58

-0.43

2.48

Working capital

-1.16

-1.57

0.02

0.45

Other operating items

Operating

-4.4

-3.75

-2.33

0.34

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

-0.09

-0.05

Free cash flow

-4.39

-3.74

-2.43

0.28

Equity raised

-27.55

-22.94

-18

-9.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.33

28.08

27.63

20.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.62

1.38

7.19

10.7

