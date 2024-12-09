Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company Consideration and approval of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024) Revised outcome consequent to exchange email for providing additional details (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to declared 2nd quarter for financial 2024-25. revised outcome of the board meeting to declare financial results of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve date of AGM for F.Y. 2023-24 and fixation of Record date Book closure date and appointment of Scrutinizer for ensuing AGM. outcome of board meeting dated 05th september 2024 for approval AGM notice (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarterly results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 and any other business withe the permission of chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 30TH JUNE 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Schedule on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024 and other matter Approval of Quarterly and Annual Audited Accounts For FY 20233-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 13 May 2024

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the previous minutes dated 13/02/2024 2. To take on record Directors disclosure of interest 3 To take on record of Quarterly compliances for FY 2024-25 4 Any other matter with the permission of Chair In terms of Regulation 30 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (started at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12.40 p.m) considered and approved following: 1. Minutes of the Board meeting held on 13th February 2024 2. Directors has disclosed their interest & same has been recorded 3. Board has taken note of the quarterly compliance for the period ended as on 31st March 2024 4. the board approved the sale of few machines out of CWIP to meet its existing liabilities (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024