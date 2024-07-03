Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorETF
Open₹545.26
Prev. Close₹542.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.96
Day's High₹547.54
Day's Low₹533.58
52 Week's High₹617.7
52 Week's Low₹439.91
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹538.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES is ₹16.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES is 0 and 54.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES is ₹439.91 and ₹617.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.03%, 3 Years at 5.23%, 1 Year at 12.67%, 6 Month at 2.82%, 3 Month at -8.00% and 1 Month at -1.19%.
