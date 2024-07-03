iifl-logo-icon 1
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES Share Price

511.53
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open523.36
  • Day's High525.98
  • 52 Wk High558.78
  • Prev. Close523.36
  • Day's Low510.01
  • 52 Wk Low 453.8
  • Turnover (lac)12,819.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,594.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

523.36

Prev. Close

523.36

Turnover(Lac.)

12,819.33

Day's High

525.98

Day's Low

510.01

52 Week's High

558.78

52 Week's Low

453.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,594.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES share price today?

The Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹511.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES is ₹6594.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES?

The PE and PB ratios of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES is 0 and 523.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES is ₹453.8 and ₹558.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES?

Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.89%, 3 Years at 12.58%, 1 Year at 7.65%, 6 Month at -3.59%, 3 Month at -2.09% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES?

The shareholding pattern of Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

