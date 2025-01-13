Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.92
18.92
18.92
18.92
Preference Capital
4.09
3.98
3.93
0
Reserves
296.69
221.02
165.79
144.18
Net Worth
319.7
243.92
188.64
163.1
Minority Interest
Debt
23.09
29.18
75.72
74.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.4
7.51
10.11
10.32
Total Liabilities
350.19
280.61
274.47
248.15
Fixed Assets
113.94
115.23
109.44
109.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.6
4.51
4.5
4.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.84
5.63
4.82
8.76
Networking Capital
157.42
144.64
154.78
122.77
Inventories
90.95
85.01
92.02
82.95
Inventory Days
78.38
85.45
Sundry Debtors
78.25
78.54
75.8
55.27
Debtor Days
64.56
56.93
Other Current Assets
40.8
32.02
33.04
31.73
Sundry Creditors
-29.77
-28.89
-18.88
-23.94
Creditor Days
16.08
24.66
Other Current Liabilities
-22.81
-22.04
-27.2
-23.24
Cash
71.39
10.6
0.95
2.36
Total Assets
350.19
280.61
274.49
248.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.