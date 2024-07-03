Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹795
Prev. Close₹779.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.99
Day's High₹795
Day's Low₹754
52 Week's High₹1,184
52 Week's Low₹745
Book Value₹384.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)686.63
P/E9.87
EPS78.94
Divi. Yield0.77
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.92
18.92
18.92
18.92
Preference Capital
4.09
3.98
3.93
0
Reserves
296.69
221.02
165.79
144.18
Net Worth
319.7
243.92
188.64
163.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
428.51
354.29
294.47
326.44
yoy growth (%)
20.94
20.31
-9.79
-4.21
Raw materials
-227.38
-188.14
-138.02
-167.5
As % of sales
53.06
53.1
46.87
51.31
Employee costs
-41.83
-35.81
-34.69
-30.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.61
24.33
6.87
22.34
Depreciation
-13.59
-14.8
-14.95
-11.91
Tax paid
-11.01
-6.43
1.01
-7.77
Working capital
32.19
35.39
-33.16
-6.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.94
20.31
-9.79
-4.21
Op profit growth
26.83
51.36
-22.26
-8.31
EBIT growth
44.35
103.12
-44.56
-26.67
Net profit growth
48.55
126.77
-45.82
-28.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
532.73
565.37
505.98
396.26
342.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
532.73
565.37
505.98
396.26
342.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.19
3.79
4.58
1.44
1.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sajiv K Menon
Independent Director
E Nandakumar
Independent Director
M Jaichandren
Independent Director
VIJAYARAGHAVACHARI RANGANATHAN
Chairman / Nominee
Mohammed Hanish
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinod Mohan
Independent Director
M.K.Chandrasekharan Nair
Independent Director
Shirley Thomas
Nominee (KSIDC)
HARIKISHORE SUBRAMANIAN
Non Executive Director
Kazuya Hayashi
Independent Director
Hidehito Araki
Managing Director
Praveen Venkataramanan
Nominee
Hidenori Takemiya
Nominee
Kazuya Hayashi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
Summary
Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) (Formerly known Kerala Chemicals & Proteins Limited) was established on April 30, 1975. The Company operates in the business of manufacture and sale of Ossein, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide. The Company is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.The plant capacity to manufacture ossien was initially 3300 tpa and that of DCP was 6700 tpa. Ossein capacity was increased to 5000 tpa and of DCP to 11000 in 1992-93. In 1993-94, the company undertook a project for liming of ossein.In 1995-96, the first phase of the liming project was completed. The company is setting up a unit for the manufacture of 2000-tpa gelatine with the technical collaboration of Nitta Gelatin, Japan. The project cost is Rs 70 cr. For the third time in succession, the company received the Top Export Award for Ossein for 1994-95 from CAPEXIL. During 1996-97, the trial project of Liming Of Ossein was restarted on Feb.97 with an installed capacity of 5 MT per day, due to delay in the previous year. The Gelatine project is also under implementation due to delay in respect of the land acquired, but since the company has received allotment of 13 acre plot for the project in t
Read More
The Nitta Gelatin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹756.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is ₹686.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is 9.87 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitta Gelatin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is ₹745 and ₹1184 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.50%, 3 Years at 45.71%, 1 Year at -17.58%, 6 Month at -7.08%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -0.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.