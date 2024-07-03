iifl-logo-icon 1
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Share Price

756.2
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open795
  • Day's High795
  • 52 Wk High1,184
  • Prev. Close779.25
  • Day's Low754
  • 52 Wk Low 745
  • Turnover (lac)32.99
  • P/E9.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value384.14
  • EPS78.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)686.63
  • Div. Yield0.77
No Records Found

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

795

Prev. Close

779.25

Turnover(Lac.)

32.99

Day's High

795

Day's Low

754

52 Week's High

1,184

52 Week's Low

745

Book Value

384.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

686.63

P/E

9.87

EPS

78.94

Divi. Yield

0.77

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.95%

Foreign: 42.95%

Indian: 31.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 25.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.92

18.92

18.92

18.92

Preference Capital

4.09

3.98

3.93

0

Reserves

296.69

221.02

165.79

144.18

Net Worth

319.7

243.92

188.64

163.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

428.51

354.29

294.47

326.44

yoy growth (%)

20.94

20.31

-9.79

-4.21

Raw materials

-227.38

-188.14

-138.02

-167.5

As % of sales

53.06

53.1

46.87

51.31

Employee costs

-41.83

-35.81

-34.69

-30.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.61

24.33

6.87

22.34

Depreciation

-13.59

-14.8

-14.95

-11.91

Tax paid

-11.01

-6.43

1.01

-7.77

Working capital

32.19

35.39

-33.16

-6.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.94

20.31

-9.79

-4.21

Op profit growth

26.83

51.36

-22.26

-8.31

EBIT growth

44.35

103.12

-44.56

-26.67

Net profit growth

48.55

126.77

-45.82

-28.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

532.73

565.37

505.98

396.26

342.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

532.73

565.37

505.98

396.26

342.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.19

3.79

4.58

1.44

1.61

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sajiv K Menon

Independent Director

E Nandakumar

Independent Director

M Jaichandren

Independent Director

VIJAYARAGHAVACHARI RANGANATHAN

Chairman / Nominee

Mohammed Hanish

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinod Mohan

Independent Director

M.K.Chandrasekharan Nair

Independent Director

Shirley Thomas

Nominee (KSIDC)

HARIKISHORE SUBRAMANIAN

Non Executive Director

Kazuya Hayashi

Independent Director

Hidehito Araki

Managing Director

Praveen Venkataramanan

Nominee

Hidenori Takemiya

Nominee

Kazuya Hayashi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Summary

Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) (Formerly known Kerala Chemicals & Proteins Limited) was established on April 30, 1975. The Company operates in the business of manufacture and sale of Ossein, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide. The Company is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.The plant capacity to manufacture ossien was initially 3300 tpa and that of DCP was 6700 tpa. Ossein capacity was increased to 5000 tpa and of DCP to 11000 in 1992-93. In 1993-94, the company undertook a project for liming of ossein.In 1995-96, the first phase of the liming project was completed. The company is setting up a unit for the manufacture of 2000-tpa gelatine with the technical collaboration of Nitta Gelatin, Japan. The project cost is Rs 70 cr. For the third time in succession, the company received the Top Export Award for Ossein for 1994-95 from CAPEXIL. During 1996-97, the trial project of Liming Of Ossein was restarted on Feb.97 with an installed capacity of 5 MT per day, due to delay in the previous year. The Gelatine project is also under implementation due to delay in respect of the land acquired, but since the company has received allotment of 13 acre plot for the project in t
Company FAQs

What is the Nitta Gelatin India Ltd share price today?

The Nitta Gelatin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹756.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is ₹686.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is 9.87 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitta Gelatin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is ₹745 and ₹1184 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd?

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.50%, 3 Years at 45.71%, 1 Year at -17.58%, 6 Month at -7.08%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.48 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 25.40 %

