Summary

Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) (Formerly known Kerala Chemicals & Proteins Limited) was established on April 30, 1975. The Company operates in the business of manufacture and sale of Ossein, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide. The Company is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.The plant capacity to manufacture ossien was initially 3300 tpa and that of DCP was 6700 tpa. Ossein capacity was increased to 5000 tpa and of DCP to 11000 in 1992-93. In 1993-94, the company undertook a project for liming of ossein.In 1995-96, the first phase of the liming project was completed. The company is setting up a unit for the manufacture of 2000-tpa gelatine with the technical collaboration of Nitta Gelatin, Japan. The project cost is Rs 70 cr. For the third time in succession, the company received the Top Export Award for Ossein for 1994-95 from CAPEXIL. During 1996-97, the trial project of Liming Of Ossein was restarted on Feb.97 with an installed capacity of 5 MT per day, due to delay in the previous year. The Gelatine project is also under implementation due to delay in respect of the land acquired, but since the company has received allotment of 13 acre plot for the project in t

