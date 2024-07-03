|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|The Board had also recommended a dividend of Rs. 6/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for declaration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, which if declared, shall thereafter be paid within the statutory time limit thereof. The Company has fixed 26th July, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.