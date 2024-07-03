The Board had also recommended a dividend of Rs. 6/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for declaration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, which if declared, shall thereafter be paid within the statutory time limit thereof. The Company has fixed 26th July, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)