Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

756.2
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Nitta Gelatin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.61

24.33

6.87

22.34

Depreciation

-13.59

-14.8

-14.95

-11.91

Tax paid

-11.01

-6.43

1.01

-7.77

Working capital

32.19

35.39

-33.16

-6.3

Other operating items

Operating

45.19

38.48

-40.22

-3.64

Capital expenditure

7.23

7.13

35.46

46.1

Free cash flow

52.43

45.61

-4.76

42.45

Equity raised

306.98

270.2

263.89

255.49

Investing

0.05

0.07

-0.01

-22.41

Financing

53.75

66.88

32.9

53.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.26

Net in cash

413.22

382.77

292.01

331.15

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

