Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.61
24.33
6.87
22.34
Depreciation
-13.59
-14.8
-14.95
-11.91
Tax paid
-11.01
-6.43
1.01
-7.77
Working capital
32.19
35.39
-33.16
-6.3
Other operating items
Operating
45.19
38.48
-40.22
-3.64
Capital expenditure
7.23
7.13
35.46
46.1
Free cash flow
52.43
45.61
-4.76
42.45
Equity raised
306.98
270.2
263.89
255.49
Investing
0.05
0.07
-0.01
-22.41
Financing
53.75
66.88
32.9
53.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.26
Net in cash
413.22
382.77
292.01
331.15
